Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might still show up at the Royal Christmas celebrations, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might accompany King Charles and the family at Sandringham amid news of reconciliations.

A source tells The Times: "I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty."

“As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays,” they, however, add.

This comes after a source told Mail on Sunday the King wanted "to spend more time with his grandchildren" especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s birthday call to His Majesty.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

