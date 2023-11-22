Brad Pitt reacts after son Pax humiliates him in scathing social media rant

Brad Pitt breaks his silence after his adopted son Pax calls him a 'terrible and despicable person' on Instagram

Brad Pitt is reportedly “frustrated” after discovering his adopted son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, humiliated him in a social media rant, calling him a “terrible and despicable person.”



According to Daily Mail, Pax dropped a note to celebrate Father’s Day back in 2020, but it is opposite what one would expect from a son.

However, the rant made it clear where the Fight Club alum’s releationship with his children stands amid legal fight with their mother and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

A source has now revealed to The Sun that Pitt found it “depressing to see this dragged up,” adding, “It's frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it's far from the truth.”

The insider added that Pitt has “great respect” for each one of his kids and says it “speaks volumes” that he “chooses to keep a dignified silence” about the situation.

In his bombshell post on his private account, Pax penned a note for Pitt, writing, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,” he added, “but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

He also called Pitt “a world class a**hole” and added, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax said.

“You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so.”