Kanye West settles major lawsuit with ex-employee

Kanye West has put one lawsuit behind as he is stalked by ex-employee Harley Pasternak who once threatened him

Fashion mogul and musician Kanye West appears to have settled a lawsuit that had been ongoing for years.

Recent legal documents show that West and a former Yeezy employee, Taliah Leslie, reached an agreement to end their court dispute.

Leslie had accused West and his company of violating California labor laws related to employee classification and benefits.

She claimed workers were misclassified as contractors rather than employees, depriving them of wages and benefits. The two parties were locked in legal battles for a long time to resolve these allegations.

Besides this settled case, West reportedly believes he is being stalked by another ex-employee.

Photos show Kanye's former trainer, Harley Pasternak, in the same hotel lobby as West and his children.

A source suggested Pasternak's presence was "extremely suspect" and raised concerns about his motives. They noted Pasternak had previously threatened to "drug Ye to Zombieland."

The source said: “We have grave concerns as to what this creepy operative is doing in Ye’s hotel. We are very concerned indeed about his motives and intentions. This is the man who threatened to ‘drug Ye to Zombieland.’ Why has he suddenly shown up here?”

In 2016, West experienced a temporary psychosis while at Pasternak's home. He was hospitalized for nine days to recover.

Though Pasternak praised West's fitness in 2017, saying he exercised and ate well, West later leaked messages from the trainer in which he threatened the Heartless rapper saying he would have West “institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playdate with the kids just won’t be the same.”

West also went on to point the psychotic episode at Pasternak’s as the reason for his misdiagnosis as bipolar.