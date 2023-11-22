Amber Heard’s future in DCEU: Will she be Mera in 'Aquaman 3'?

Amber Heard's future in the DCEU as Mera is uncertain after backlash due to Johnny Depp domestic violence case

file footage

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gearing up for release later this year, questions remain about Amber Heard's future in the DCEU as Mera. Heard has faced backlash related to her recent high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.



During the trial, she claimed that her role in the sequel had been cut down and she believed her contract with DC was terminated.

Recent comments from Jason Momoa on The Tonight Show also shed doubt on continued films. Momoa stated Aquaman 2 would be his last outing as Arthur Curry, implying the franchise may be rebooted.

Former DC head Walter Hamada backed recasting Heard due to perceived lack of chemistry with Momoa. A long-running petition from fans also called for her removal from Aquaman 2 over domestic abuse allegations.

As DC transitions under new leadership from James Gunn and Peter Safran, many characters look to be rebooted versus continued from previous iterations.

Gunn is said to be considering new actors for iconic roles like Superman, Batman, and Aquaman. While original stars like John Cena and Viola Davis are expected back, Heard’s storyline as Mera seems disconnected from future plans.

With backlash and the character's universe possibly reinvented, recasting appears inevitable if the franchise advances after the upcoming film. Heard’s future involvement remains murky as DC charts its new creative course.