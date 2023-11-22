Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming

Tom Cruise is showing off a brand new hairdo right before filming is set to begin for 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two'

Top Gun star Tom Cruise was spotted sporting a noticeably lighter hair color as he arrived in London this week. The 61-year-old actor showed off highlighted locks in contrast to his darker do from the summer.

Cruise flew privately into the city from Florida ahead of resuming filming for Mission: Impossible 8. He then hopped aboard a helicopter, where he piloted the aircraft himself after becoming a licensed pilot nearly 30 years ago.

Before shooting any new scenes for the installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, Cruise will likely need to change up his hair again to portray secret agent Ethan Hunt. Cruise appeared in good spirits as he took care of transportation around London in preparation to reprise his iconic role.

The production had been delayed due to an ongoing actors' strike, forcing Paramount Pictures to rearrange its release schedule. Cruise was originally set to return as Hunt on June 28, 2024, but it has now been pushed back almost a year.

With the writers' and actors’ strikes now resolved, Cruise seems eager to get back to work on the sequel, though the acting union conflict continues.

Since Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two was pushed back, A Quiet Place: Day One starring Emily Blunt has been given its release date by Paramount Pictures.