entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries

Cardi B has been open about her surgeries in the past; however, some netizens cast doubt over the rapper's commitment to fitness. Instead, they alleged she opted to a shortcut: weight loss surgeries to maintain her shape.

It all started when a user on X, formerly Twitter, called out the Bodak Yellow rapstar for glossing over her dependence on the surgeries behind the gym facade.

"I hate influencers who do this, get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh," the post reads.

In a fiery response, the 31-year-old revealed that the cause of her surgeries was to gain muscle rather than shed it.

"I don't gain weight much, so I'm trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it's hard for me to maintain fat…also there's this thing called visceral fat."

"It's fat that grows under the muscle, and you can't lipo it; the only thing you can do is work it out! THAT'S WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!," she added.

However, not all surgeries worked fine for Cardi B. 

She previously expressed complications with her surgeries related to cosmetic breast surgery and liposuction, prompting multiple concert cancellations.

