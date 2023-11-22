 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke

Matt Rife stirred controversy after opening his Netflix special 'Natural Selection' with a joke on domestic violence

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

File Footage

Matt Rife recently reacted to the backlash he received for a joke he made during his debut Netflix special Natural Selection.

The stand-up comedian stirred controversy after he opened his set with a joke on domestic violence. He started with a story about being in a Baltimore restaurant with his friend where they were greeted by a hostess who had a black eye.

"I've only been to Baltimore one time. I ate lunch there, and the hostess who seats you at the restaurant had a black eye. A full black eye. And it wasn’t like, 'What happened?' It was pretty obvious what happened," Matt says in the special.

He then added how his friend felt bad for the staffer and suggested she should be placed in the kitchen where no one should see her.

 “And I was like, 'Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye,'" the 28-year-old comedian added as the Washington DC audience erupted into laughter.

After drawing flak, Matt took to his Instagram story and wrote: “If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told, here's a link to my official apology," and added a link that takes users to a website selling helmets designed for people with special needs.

Taking to the comment section of his recent post, Matt's fans defended him and said he doesn't "have to apologise for being funny."

A user, who claimed to be a domestic violence survivor, said that even she found the joke to be "hilarious."

Whereas, several netizens slammed the comedian, stating that domestic violence is a serious issue. Criticising the DV survivors who said they found Matt's joke funny, one user wrote, "You can speak for yourself only, not everyone. Disgusting."

Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke


Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt video
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt
Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?
Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?