Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here

Harry Styles recently shocked fans when he appeared with a buzzcut with girlfriend Taylor Russell, new theory suggests it was for a big acting role

Fans were shocked last week when Harry Styles debuted a dramatic buzzcut after sporting his signature curly brown locks for years. While his mother explained he was simply on holiday and fancied a change, speculation continued online about the reasons behind his bold new look.

An Australian radio host has since proposed an intriguing theory that Styles cut his hair short for an acting role. Leon Sjogren claimed the pop star has been cast in the third season of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus.

“White Lotus has started casting for their new season, and they revealed that there is a male A-list singer that’s going to be in one of the roles,” he said.

This news spread rapidly on social media, with many expressing excitement at the potential pairing of Styles with the acclaimed show.

However, no official announcements have been made by The White Lotus creator Mike White or HBO regarding season three's cast. Styles' involvement remains purely speculative at this stage.

But that has not stopped eager viewers from suggesting other A-listers they hope to see, including Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Rila Fukushima and Mahershala Ali.

Style explored acting previously in dramas like Dunkirk, receiving praise for his performances. His offbeat charisma and popularity would make him a compelling addition to The White Lotus' ensemble.