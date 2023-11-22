 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken

In 'Barbie,' alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, another A-list actor almost joined the pink land as Ken

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken
 ‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken

In Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, another A-list actor almost joined the pink land as Ken.

While the biggest blockbuster of the year saw Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa as Barbies in the Greta Gerwig film, Matt Bomer almost joined Ken’s line-up with other counterparts including Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Ryan Gosling. .

In an interview with Variety, the Fellow Travelers star disclosed that he impressed the 40-year-old director with his self-taped audition.

Matt explained, "I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens— and I dressed differently for all of them. I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond."

After discussions with Greta, the American Horror Story actor opted out of the opportunity because he couldn’t stay away from his family during the extensive shooting of the film.

Notably, other big-name actors, such as Dan Levy, Ben Platt, and Bowen Yang, also missed out on Ken roles due to scheduling conflicts, according to Barbie's casting director, Allison Jones.

Moreover, Jonathan Groff was initially set to play Allan before the role went to Michael Cera.

'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
BTS heads for extended hiatus
BTS heads for extended hiatus
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts
Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'