 ‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken

In Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, another A-list actor almost joined the pink land as Ken.

While the biggest blockbuster of the year saw Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa as Barbies in the Greta Gerwig film, Matt Bomer almost joined Ken’s line-up with other counterparts including Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Ryan Gosling. .

In an interview with Variety, the Fellow Travelers star disclosed that he impressed the 40-year-old director with his self-taped audition.

Matt explained, "I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens— and I dressed differently for all of them. I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond."

After discussions with Greta, the American Horror Story actor opted out of the opportunity because he couldn’t stay away from his family during the extensive shooting of the film.

Notably, other big-name actors, such as Dan Levy, Ben Platt, and Bowen Yang, also missed out on Ken roles due to scheduling conflicts, according to Barbie's casting director, Allison Jones.

Moreover, Jonathan Groff was initially set to play Allan before the role went to Michael Cera.