Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of sexual assault by former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy

A lawsuit filed in New York supreme court on Wednesday accuses Axl Rose, the frontman of Guns N' Roses, of a violent sexual assault that allegedly took place 30 years ago. Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse model, claims that Rose assaulted her in his New York hotel room in 1989.

Kennedy, who was around 26 at the time, states that she first met Rose at a nightclub, where he invited her to his hotel room but excluded her friend because she was deemed "not hot enough."

According to the lawsuit, after Kennedy and Rose returned to his room with future MTV host Riki Rachtman, Rose provided them with cocaine and alcohol and proceeded to violently force himself onto Kennedy. Despite finding Rose attractive, Kennedy insists that she did not consent to the subsequent violent encounter later that evening.

Kennedy claims to have left the room when Rose subjected another model to aggressive and uncomfortable sexual activity. She alleges that Rose later confronted her in Rachtman's room, pushed her to the floor, and dragged her, causing her to bleed. Once inside the room, Rose allegedly raped her.

The lawsuit asserts that Kennedy suffered from PTSD-like symptoms following the alleged assault and has experienced anxiety and depression that have impacted her career.

Seeking unspecified damages, Kennedy's lawsuit includes charges of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence.