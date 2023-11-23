Malaysia adopted this kill switch strategy after 1975's frontman sparked controversy with a pro-LGBT rant

Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia

Rock band Coldplay's concerts in Malaysia received the green light as the government has rejected the demands of Muslim conservatives to cancel the shows.

However, the government of the Muslim-majority state has assured that they can use the kill-switch method to stop the shows in case the band misbehaves.

Malaysian opposition demands to stop Coldplay shows

According to Hindustan Times, Malaysian opposition demanded to stop the British band's shows over their support for the LGBTQ community. They also wanted the show to be halted as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

The government allows Coldplay concert

The Malaysian Communication & Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil clarified that the band was among the few who support Palestinians, adding, "So, we are upbeat about the concert today."

He announced that a crowd of more than 75,000 music fans was expected for the concert therefore security has been beefed up at a stadium outside of Kuala Lumpur.

The kill-switch method

However, a kill-switch methodology has been discussed with the show's organizers in case anything goes wrong.

Matty Healy's controversial act

Malaysia adopted this kill switch strategy after 1975's frontman sparked controversy with a pro-LGBT rant during his concert in the Muslim-majority country in July 2023.

Following Matty Healy's speech, 1975 was permanently banned from performing in Malaysia.