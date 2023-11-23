Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'knew the score' during exit from Royal life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew the troubles when they stepped away from Royal life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew what they stepped in, the moment they decided to back out as senior Royals, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were aware they would have to forgo bigger things in life soon after the exit from their royal privileges.

Former Royal butler Paul Burrell takes reference from Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare,' to note: "He [Harry] knew what the score was when he was putting pen to paper, he knew what he was doing and what the consequences would be. He knew that his mother suffered the same consequences, he knew that when she wrote her book it had dire consequences."

He added: "She managed to crawl back until the Panorama interview but once that aired it was the final straw. She had a troubled life trying to find a voice and that's what Harry's been trying to do, trying to find a voice and a place."

Mr Burrell then continued: "Coming back to England, I wonder if he has thought how unpopular they are in their country and that will bring its own problems."

