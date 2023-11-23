 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian beau Odell Beckham Jr. terrified of the ‘Kardashian curse’

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly asked Kim Kardashian to not post his pictures online

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. has asked his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, to keep their romance low-key and private despite being “totally smitten” by the reality TV megastar.

The NFL star and the Skims founder do not make any public appearances together and the insider said it is because Odell is “deathly afraid of the ‘Kardashian curse.’”

Speaking with Life & Style, a tipster shared that Odell is “adamant that she not post about him, no photo ops, and no red carpets together.”

“In private they can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider said of their romance.

The source went on to add that the athlete is “deathly afraid of the ‘Kardashian curse,’” adding, “You’d think Kim would be offended but she understands, or at least she says she does.”

According to Daily Mail, “The Kardashian curse is a theory that every man who gets romantically involved with one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters suffers a fall from grace - that the men they leave in their wake will fall subject to scandal and personal turmoil, all of which will be pulled apart by millions of devoted reality fans.”

Delving more in Kim and Odell’s relationship, the source said that the friends of the The Kardashians star “joke she manifested Odell because he’s her type to a T.”

“He’s a decade younger but Kim’s totally open to seeing where this goes,” the insider added.

