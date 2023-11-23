 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Samuel Moore

'Squid Game' Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Episodes and Trailer

'Netflix' has released the reality TV show version of 'Squid Game' as 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 23, 2023

The terrors of the Squid Game have gotten their grasp on the participants in real life.

Inspired by the Netflix hit series, the reality TV show version of the global hit Squid Game has returned to the platform as Squid Game: The Challenge.

Plot of Squid Game: The Challenge

The reality TV sequel of the Netflix hit series Squid Game revolves around 456 actual players who will play horrifying children games to win a cash prize worth 4.56 million dollars.

According to Netflix, "Immersed in the world of "Squid Game," 456 real players put their skills — and character — to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize."

Release Date for Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge was released for the audience world-wide on 22 November, 2023.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge

As per Netflix, the series comprises of 10 episodes in total.

The first five episodes of the series have already been made available for the viewers.

The titles of the episodes are as follows.

  1. Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light
  2. Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella
  3. Episode 3: War
  4. Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide
  5. Episode 5: Trick or Treat
  6. Episode 6: Goodbye
  7. Episode 7: Friend or Foe
  8. Episode 8: One Step Closer
  9. Episode 9: Circle of Trust
  10. Episode 10: One Lucky Day

Official trailer of Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the series last month. 


