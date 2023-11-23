David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise

Victoria Beckham adores husband David Beckham as he makes cucumber water for Harper Beckham

In a recent clip shared by Victoria Beckham, the 48-year-old father, David Beckham can be seen cutting heart-shaped cucumbers for Harper Beckham.



David Beckham is seemingly setting ‘father goals’ with his brood of four.

As fans will know, Victoria and David are often seen showcasing their love for their children publicly.

Photo Victoria Beckham posing for a click with David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham

Another such display of affection was spotted in a video clip shared by Victoria to her 32.2 million followers.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Victoria Beckham captured the founder of Inter Miami FC preparing cucumber water for their 12-year-old daughter.

The 49-year-old fashion designer captioned the post: "Such a good daddy."

In the shared clip, David Beckham can be seen meticulously cutting cucumber slices into lovely heart shapes. Meanwhile, Victoria can be heard commenting on her husband’s adorable morning engagement.

Victoria asked her husband, "Artistry really early in the morning, what are you doing, David?"

The former England footballer replied, "Making Harper's cucumber water."

"A cute couple of hearts," Victoria praised David.

The final product of this struggle was also shared by Victoria as a snap featuring Harper enjoying her dad-made cucumber water before leaving for school. The proud father embraced his daughter sporting a casual grey t-shirt.