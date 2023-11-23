Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch

Miley Cyrus swooned a live crowd in LA with 'Flowers' which is reportedly inspired by her ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus recently performed her hit track Flowers live for the first time ever.



The 30-year-old singer, who was dressed in an elegant black minidress and matching gloves, showcased her impressive vocals at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

Flowers, which is reportedly inspired by Miley's past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify in just 112 days after it was released on January 12.

The soulful rendition at the exclusive event swooned the audience as Miley sang the lyrics, "I started to cry..." and then lightened the mood by joking, "I'm the CEO of my own company!"

In addition to treating the audience, the Climb hitmaker, who divorced Liam in 2019 after an eight-month marriage, also gave a sneak peek of her new untitled track, singing, "Don't leave me high / Don't let me down / Cause I want you more."

Flowers remained to be a chart-topper as it held the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 11 chart for eight consecutive weeks.