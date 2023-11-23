 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch

Miley Cyrus swooned a live crowd in LA with 'Flowers' which is reportedly inspired by her ex Liam Hemsworth

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

File Footage

Miley Cyrus recently performed her hit track Flowers live for the first time ever.

The 30-year-old singer, who was dressed in an elegant black minidress and matching gloves, showcased her impressive vocals at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

Flowers, which is reportedly inspired by Miley's past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify in just 112 days after it was released on January 12.

The soulful rendition at the exclusive event swooned the audience as Miley sang the lyrics, "I started to cry..." and then lightened the mood by joking, "I'm the CEO of my own company!"

In addition to treating the audience, the Climb hitmaker, who divorced Liam in 2019 after an eight-month marriage, also gave a sneak peek of her new untitled track, singing, "Don't leave me high / Don't let me down / Cause I want you more."

Flowers remained to be a chart-topper as it held the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 11 chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations
Justin Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Hailey Bieber
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper fight over Gigi Hadid?
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper fight over Gigi Hadid?
Kourtney criticizes Kardashians’ for welcoming ‘bad’ men
Kourtney criticizes Kardashians’ for welcoming ‘bad’ men
Shakira planning to expose Gerard Pique with new project?
Shakira planning to expose Gerard Pique with new project?
Adele, Rich Paul seen for the first time after confirming marriage
Adele, Rich Paul seen for the first time after confirming marriage
Meghan Markle is constantly hunting for attention and fundraising
Meghan Markle is constantly hunting for attention and fundraising
‘Helpless’ King Charles unable to bring Prince Harry back into Royal family fold
‘Helpless’ King Charles unable to bring Prince Harry back into Royal family fold
Meghan Markle is in panic mode over King Charles’ snub
Meghan Markle is in panic mode over King Charles’ snub
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Archie and Lilibet
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Archie and Lilibet
Kourtney Kardashian confronts Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson over his ‘serial cheating’
Kourtney Kardashian confronts Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson over his ‘serial cheating’