Queen Camilla held meeting with the guests, past winners, and the authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize

Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House for the Booker Prize Foundation on Thursday.



According to palace, the Queen met guests, past winners, and the authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize, ahead of the announcement of the 2023 winner.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is the world’s most significant award for the best sustained work of fiction written in English by authors from anywhere in the world and published in the UK and/or Ireland.

This year’s winner will be announced at Old Billingsgate, London, on 26th November 2023.

Previously, the Queen has presented the award to Eleanor Catton in 2013 for The Luminaries, to Richard Flanagan in 2014 for The Narrow Road to The Deep North, to Marlon James in 2015 for A Brief History of Seven Killings, Paul Beatty in 2016 for The Sellout, to George Saunders for Lincoln in the Bardo in 2017, Anna Burns for Milkman in 2018 and most recently Shehan Karunatilaka in 2022 for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.