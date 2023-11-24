 
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed

Kate Middleton and Prince William will attend the event with Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William will be the royal guests next week at an event traditionally attended by the reigning monarchs.

Royal expert Cameron Walker turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “NEW: The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 30th November, together with The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer also confirmed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s plan, saying “The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday November 30, together with the Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel.”

According to the Mirror UK, traditionally the reigning monarch attends the Royal Variety Performance, however, William and Kate will be in the royal box for the upcoming event as King Charles will be in Dubai that day attending the Cop28 Climate Change summit.

Furthermore, since ascending to the throne, King Charles has not attended the event as monarch.

Last year, the representatives in the royal box were Prince Edward and Sophie.

