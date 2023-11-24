King Charles ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton revived 100 years old history by sporting stunning tiara of the Queen Mother

King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

Britain’s King Charles has finally proved with his latest move that Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law.’



The Princess of Wales turned heads as she arrived with Prince William for a glitzy State Banquet, hosted to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this week.

She sported "precious" tiara after getting the ultimate seal of approval from her father-in-law King Charles to loan her the piece that once belonged to his beloved grandmother.

The Daily Express UK quoted a jewellery expert saying that the loan is a sign of the close relationship the Princess of Wales shares with King Charles and shows that the monarch trusts her.

According to reports, the tiara was bought by the Queen Mother’s family as a gift when she married the Duke of York, later King George VI. It was made in the 19th Century and bought from a dealer in London and has rarely been seen in public.

Kate seemingly revived 100 years old history by sporting stunning tiara of the Queen Mother.

Earlier, the King while speaking at a state banquet in Kenya recently, had said "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."