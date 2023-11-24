Sarah Ferguson revealed on Instagram, "It is a perfect time to take a stroll, sip a cup of tea… or perhaps, to write something cosy, mysterious, and new”

Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has hinted at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’ as she marks Thanksgiving with the corgis of late Queen Elizabeth II.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson shared her stunning photo with the corgis, and said, "Happy Thanksgiving to all of our friends!"

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother further said, "We are enjoying the cool, November weather. It is a perfect time to take a stroll, sip a cup of tea… or perhaps, to write something cosy, mysterious, and new."

She continued, "This author is sharpening her pen this autumn and feeling thankful for all of the little things. What are you thankful for this festive season?."



Thousands of fans and friends have reacted to Sarah’s post.

Sarah adopted the late queen’s dogs Muick and Sandy after her death in September 2022 aged 96.