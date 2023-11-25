 
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity

The music star is known to be a cat lover and he own two feniles named Dorito and Calippo back in 2018

Ed Sheeran has recently stunned his fans by flogging some of his very unusual clothing items to raise funds for a charity. It has been reported that the 32-year-old singer has donated nearly 450 items from his old clothing which includes his undergarments and a monkey onesle as well. 

Ed donates his clothing for charity

The actor's donated clothing is listed on eBay but with a warning for the buyers to be cautious in their sale as of the items were covered in cat hair.

The Shape of You hitmaker's black jumper and a shorts set are attracting a bid of 107 euro but it also contains a warning that the "items are caked in fibers which appear to be cat hair".

Ed is known to be a Cat Lover

The music star is known to be a cat lover and he own two feniles named Dorito and Calippo back in 2018.

Ed has been supporting East Anglia's Children's Hospices for years and he has donated his clothing to the same hospital. 

The funds collected will be used to support families and in taking care of children & young people with life threatening conditions across Cambridge shire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. 

