Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike

Tom Hardy, the actor who plays titular role in the Venom franchise has recently revealed that the movie's third installment have returned to production following the end of 118-day long SAG-AFTRA strike on November 9, 2023.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of himself with his stunt double and director of the movie. The Peaky Blinders alum wrote, "The last dance - thankfully we are back to shooting," adding that he wanted to express gratitude towards all the teams who have made this far.

The star actor continued, "Good friends and family - we’ve come a long way - it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team."

He said, "surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better."

The 46-year-old actor paid tribute to the whole cast and crew of the movie as he wrote, "I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour."

Hardy continued, "Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here’s to a great ride!!!"

Venom 3 was earlier planned for release on July 12, 2024 but due to the delay caused by the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, the movie has been pushed back till November 8, 2024.