Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears relationship since memoir

Jamie Lynn Spears has just sat down for a candid chat and weighed in on what her relationship has been like with Britney Spears since the memoir released.

All of this was shared during Jamie Lynn’s appearance at the UK reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here with TV presenter Fred Sirieix.

When asked by the producer, about her relationship dynamic, Jamie Lynn responded by saying, “I love my sister.”

However, she did not divulge where she currently stands with her sister and instead touched on what she was like as a child.

“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best,” recalled by saying .

“When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go.”

So much so that “I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best'.”

For those unversed, the last time Jamie ever talked at length about her relationship with Britney was back in 2021 when she unveiled an Instagram post that came in response to her conservatorship release.

At the time she said, “I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a [Free Britney] hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”