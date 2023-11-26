 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’

Sunday, November 26, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle accused not one but two members of King Charles’ Firm of questioning their first born’s skin color

The bombshell Oprah interview that occurred shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal Family has a few more explosive revelations.

Through Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame its been revealed that there was not one but two royal racists that questioned what Archie’s skin color will be before his birth.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open for ‘peace deal’ with Royal family?

Following the Sussexes’ suit, the book also didn’t mention the racist royals by name, but according to The Sun, the second ‘racist’ could also be an employee of the Firm.

However, Scobie made it clear in his memoir that “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were” even though he is well aware of their identity.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in Gods name 

Per the outlet, while King Charles was adamant on the fact that no ill will or prejudice has a place in the Firm, letters exchanged with Meghan Markle call for “unconscious bias and ignorance.”

For those unversed, Omid Scobie was once called Meghan Markle personal cheerleader, after Finding Freedom released.

This came despite the couple claiming they had no direct involvement in the memoir.

