Drake opens up about his love for Scotland after sharing a surprising fact about his ancestry

Drake explains why he loves Scotland

Apart from Nigerian and Cameroon, Drake has some Scottish ancestry, which was revealed via a DNA testing kit to explain his bond with the country.



This comes after the Canadian rapstar performed in Western Europe country in 2017.

Doubling down on importance of being in sync with one's heritage and ancestry, he said, "I have always been so interested in ancestry and ethnicity – I feel it is so important to have an understanding about who you are and what makes up your DNA."

Adding, "My dad had his ancestry looked into, and while the biggest percentages were Nigeria and Cameroon, we actually had it confirmed that we do have some Scottish ancestry so that probably explains the love Scotland and I have for each other."

Besides sharing surprising facts about his ethnicity, Drake also praised Scottish fans, said, "I am grateful for every fan that turns up to see me perform, but I will always remember being in Scotland in 2017; it was an unforgettable experience."

He continued, "Over those two nights, Scotland gave me two of the most insane crowds I have ever experienced. The Tartan Army took me into their hearts, and I took them into mine right back. Ever since then, I have felt part Scottish."