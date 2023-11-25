 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Here's why Mark Wahlberg is proud of his daughter

Mark Wahlberg opens up about his daughter's achievements, which he hoped would fetch a top medal

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Here's why Mark Wahlberg is proud of his daughter

Mark Wahlberg's daughter Grace, 13, has achieved something at such age he failed to have: discipline.

During an interview with E! News, The Departed star shared, "My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work."

The megastar's daughter wanted to win a medal in equestrian. "And now, she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian," he added.

Earlier, Rhea Durham, wife of the actor, shared the recent achievements of the 13-year-old's horse riding journey.

"Last day of showing at the Nationals," she posted on Instagram.

"So proud of you, Grace and Bernadette! You guys went double clear in the children's mini Grand Prix today, and dad and I almost threw up, but we made it through."


