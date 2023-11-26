John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life

John Travolta shares near-death experience which matches with his new film

John Travolta is a licensed pilot. However, he recounted that he almost died with his family after he was piloting his plane.



Recalling the near-death experience at the recent London screening for his new short, The Shepherd, coincidentally based on his similar eerie incident.

In the film, an engine failure caused a young Royal Air Force pilot (Ben Radcliffe) to need help from a second pilot (John). Written by Frederick Forsyth, the novel was released in 1975.

"The kismet of the project is, I actually experienced a total electrical failure, not in a Vampire but a corporate jet, over Washington D.C., prior to my discovering the book," the Oscar-nominated actor told BBC.

"So when I read the book, it resonated more because of this experience I'd personally had," the 69-year-old added.

John previously shared that the shocking incident taught him "what it felt like to absolutely think you're going to die," he continued. "I had two jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing."

He said I thought it was over," noting, "just like this boy, portrayed so beautifully [by actor Ben Radcliffe].

"He captured that despair when you think you're actually going to die. I had my family on board, and I said, 'This is it. I can't believe I'm going to die in this plane," the Pulp Fiction star said.

It is pertinent to mention here that John told the New Yorker in 1995 that he had to make an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after an engine failure in 1992 with his family onboard.