Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White and Adison Timlin tied the knot in 2020 and announced their split in May 2023

Actor Jeremy Allen White, famously known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, has recently stunned his fans after spending the Friday with estranged wife Addison Timlin and his two young daughters: Ezer, 4 and Dolores, 2.

The family was spotted enjoying their outing together at a park in Los Angeles.

Jeremy appeared quite happy around his daughters as he carried Dolores in his arms while holding hands with elder daughter Ezer.

The estranged couple was also spotted sharing a big hug.

Jeremy agrees to go through regular alcohol testing

Their outing comes weeks after The Bear star agreed to go through drug testing regularly in a bid to spend time with daughters in his custody agreement with Addison.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old actor will go through daily alcohol testing until his daughter are under his care, adding, "The custodial rights will be revoked if the actor's test comes out positive."

Jeremy hails wife before divorce

The pair tied the knot in 2020 and announced their split in May 2023. Prior to their divorce, the Golden Globe winner has hailed his wife, stating, "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for that you do, thank you for everything you have done."