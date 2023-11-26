 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'

Paul Rudd talks about his diet plan when it comes to Ant Man

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'

Paul Rudd is touching upon his very strict diet plan as he was preparing for Ant Man.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of the Off Menu podcast, the actor spoke about having a 'restrictive,' revealing his reward was 'sparkling water.'

He told hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster: "That's how horrible that diet was," he recalled. "It was like, 'Oh, alright, I'm going to have some sparkling water now. I've earned it. Train, work out … so I was having a lot of sparkling water."

"Too much carbonation, I would have exploded at that size. One bubble would take me out," he said with a laugh.

When the hosts asked about his reward in the shape of water, Rudd said: "Yeah, it was great," he said.

"It wasn't flavored — I wasn't going to go crazy. But it was a treat."

"Once you're in it, it's actually not too hard. And I think you guys can guess that I'm okay with having really boring food over and over again. You get into the groove of it," he explained.

"You feel good — waking up with tons of energy is the strangest sensation. That was new for me," he recalled.

