Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release

Photo Jennifer Lopez packed on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made use of their weekend as they stepped out to shop for furniture.

According to the report of Daily Mail, the couple, which is called Bennifer by fans, was spotted roaming around a shop looking for new furniture.

During this outing, the 53-year-old songstress rocked a checkered blazer over a dull blue turtleneck. She paired the look with dark gray pants. Meanwhile, her 51-year-old husband sported a gray puffer jacket.

After spending hours evaluating the store’s various articles, the couple decided to rest on a cozy sofa.

Taking advantage of the romantic setting, the enamored couple looked into each other's eyes, which were seemingly glowing with fervor.

The Gone Girl actor also took a moment to smoke a cigarette.



This weekend's shopping visit comes after the couple finalized their new 46,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ.

According to the same report, the newly bought mansion has a sports lounge, a bar, a home theater, massage rooms, as well as an indoor sports facility.