 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes

Eleanor Tomlinson addresses young actresses about the on-screen intimacy

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson shared a piece of advice to the young actress for shooting a nude scene: "It must be character-driven."

In a chat with The Times, the British actress said, "There's an element of self-preservation that comes into it because you're opening yourself up to be screenshot and paused, and those pictures end up online and will forever be there."

She continued, "So it's a very serious thing that you have to decide. I think if you have the confidence to do it as an actor or actress, great. And it's not that I don't have the confidence; it's just that for me it has to be character-driven."

In her latest Channel 4 thriller, The Couple Next Door, Eleanor said she refused to comply with the maker's insistence to shoot a full-frontal nude scene.

"I have done nudity before but, for me, it's based on each project and how necessary I feel it is. And I didn't feel like it was for this. I mean, there was a conversation where they were pushing for it and the harder they pushed for it, the more I felt like saying, 'No, you're just not being creative here," she added.

The 31-year-old noted, "There are so many more interesting ways that you can show this.' So much of it comes down to the chemistry between the actors and working with the intimacy coordinators."

Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed
SZA admits to having insecurities: 'I get anxious posting about my life'
SZA admits to having insecurities: 'I get anxious posting about my life'
Ozzy Osbourne predicts death after tumor diagnosis
Ozzy Osbourne predicts death after tumor diagnosis
Bianca Censori has ‘no feelings’ for Kanye West
Bianca Censori has ‘no feelings’ for Kanye West
Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release
Jennifer Lopez packs on PDA with Ben Affleck amid new album release
Rachel Zegler remembers first day on 'West Side Story' set
Rachel Zegler remembers first day on 'West Side Story' set
When ‘Oppenheimer’ will get on streaming service?
When ‘Oppenheimer’ will get on streaming service?
Ed Sheeran covers 90's ballad for '50 Years of Making Noise (Reimagined)'
Ed Sheeran covers 90's ballad for '50 Years of Making Noise (Reimagined)'