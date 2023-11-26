'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce' will hit the theaters this coming Friday on World AIDS Day

Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet

Beyoncé chose a lowkey entrance at the world premiere of her Renaissance world tour film, as she skipped the red carpet.

While her A-list friends from the industry like Lizzo, Chloe X Halle, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong'o, and Kris Jenner graced the event, the 42-year-old pop singer was spotted inside the Samuel Goldwyn Theater with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

The star-studded affair featured a 'save the date' invite revealing only the time and a dress code of 'cosy opulence.'

Variety reported that the location of the theater was revealed just 24 hours before the screening, with guests instructed to take a ride share to an undisclosed Beverly Hills address which later directed to the screening venue.

As the lights dimmed in the theater, Beyoncé made her discreet entrance, and an announcer informed guests of a strict no-photos, no-recordings policy. While her friends happily posed for pictures, the global icon maintained her privacy.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will hit the theaters this coming Friday on World AIDS Day in honor of her cousin Johnny who passed away due to an AIDS-related sickness.