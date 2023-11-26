 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet

'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce' will hit the theaters this coming Friday on World AIDS Day

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at Renaissance film red carpet
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet

Beyoncé chose a lowkey entrance at the world premiere of her Renaissance world tour film, as she skipped the red carpet.

While her A-list friends from the industry like Lizzo, Chloe X Halle, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong'o, and Kris Jenner graced the event, the 42-year-old pop singer was spotted inside the Samuel Goldwyn Theater with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

The star-studded affair featured a 'save the date' invite revealing only the time and a dress code of 'cosy opulence.' 

Variety reported that the location of the theater was revealed just 24 hours before the screening, with guests instructed to take a ride share to an undisclosed Beverly Hills address which later directed to the screening venue.

As the lights dimmed in the theater, Beyoncé made her discreet entrance, and an announcer informed guests of a strict no-photos, no-recordings policy. While her friends happily posed for pictures, the global icon maintained her privacy.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will hit the theaters this coming Friday on World AIDS Day in honor of her cousin Johnny who passed away due to an AIDS-related sickness.

Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit
King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed