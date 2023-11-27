 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show

Taylor Swift sets to announce key news on tonight's Eras Tour show; Swifties believe

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show

An energetic buzz dominated in circles of Swifties that Taylor Swift is set to make a key announcement of unveiling her re-recorded Reputation album releasing date in Eras Tour final show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Many Carolina hitmaker shared their theories online about the likely announcement, arguing it was previously put off in a Rio de Janeiro concert after the tragic passing of a concertgoer.

"Tomorrow's show is the 66th show on Eras Tour and the 13th international date," one fan claimed, noting, "Backwards countdown theory."

Another added, "The theory is that yesterday she performed a 1989 tv track, then a Speak Now tv track, and today's first was (technically) a Red tv track and then a Fearless tv track, so if that girl was right then tomorrow is debut and reputation tracks and we all know what rep track is left."

"Taylor is wearing surprise song dresses that represent the Brazilian flag, and tomorrow she'll be wearing the GREEN dress," a third reasoned.

Earlier, Taylor surprised the Brazilian fans by playing two rarely performed tracks on Saturday concert, Nov. 25.

“This has been a tradition that I started on The Eras Tour,” she continued. “Both songs I am playing tonight I have never, ever played on this tour.”

King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit
King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed