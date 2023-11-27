Taylor Swift sets to announce key news on tonight's Eras Tour show; Swifties believe

Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show

An energetic buzz dominated in circles of Swifties that Taylor Swift is set to make a key announcement of unveiling her re-recorded Reputation album releasing date in Eras Tour final show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Many Carolina hitmaker shared their theories online about the likely announcement, arguing it was previously put off in a Rio de Janeiro concert after the tragic passing of a concertgoer.

"Tomorrow's show is the 66th show on Eras Tour and the 13th international date," one fan claimed, noting, "Backwards countdown theory."

Another added, "The theory is that yesterday she performed a 1989 tv track, then a Speak Now tv track, and today's first was (technically) a Red tv track and then a Fearless tv track, so if that girl was right then tomorrow is debut and reputation tracks and we all know what rep track is left."

"Taylor is wearing surprise song dresses that represent the Brazilian flag, and tomorrow she'll be wearing the GREEN dress," a third reasoned.

Earlier, Taylor surprised the Brazilian fans by playing two rarely performed tracks on Saturday concert, Nov. 25.

“This has been a tradition that I started on The Eras Tour,” she continued. “Both songs I am playing tonight I have never, ever played on this tour.”