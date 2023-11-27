Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices

Meghan Markle is all set to write her memoir after husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is seemingly the next in line to talk about her time in the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is tipped to write her memoir after husband Prince Harry, claims expert Christopher Anderson.

He told Fox News: "Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, 'set the record straight'.

"There is also that insatiable desire on the part of the Sussexes to be in the spotlight and at the same time get paid handsomely for it."

This comes after royal expert Hilary Fordwich spoke about Prince Harry’s writing of memoir ‘Spare.’

She said: "As he said during his interview with The Telegraph, he would be deterred from publishing more 'Because I don't think they would ever forgive me'.

"Well, let's hope that wisdom prevails even though he's a glacial learner,” she said of Harry after he released his book early in 2023.