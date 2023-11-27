 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices

Meghan Markle is all set to write her memoir after husband Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

Meghan Markle chomping to set record straight on Royal injustices
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices

Meghan Markle is seemingly the next in line to talk about her time in the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is tipped to write her memoir after husband Prince Harry, claims expert Christopher Anderson.

He told Fox News: "Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, 'set the record straight'.

"There is also that insatiable desire on the part of the Sussexes to be in the spotlight and at the same time get paid handsomely for it."

This comes after royal expert Hilary Fordwich spoke about Prince Harry’s writing of memoir ‘Spare.’

She said: "As he said during his interview with The Telegraph, he would be deterred from publishing more 'Because I don't think they would ever forgive me'.

"Well, let's hope that wisdom prevails even though he's a glacial learner,” she said of Harry after he released his book early in 2023.

Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'
'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'
Beyonce turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian?
Beyonce turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian?
Adam Sandler's kids objected to his 'kisses' to Jennifer Aniston?
Adam Sandler's kids objected to his 'kisses' to Jennifer Aniston?
Comedian Tiffany Haddish opens up about getting arrested on DUI charges
Comedian Tiffany Haddish opens up about getting arrested on DUI charges
'Terrified' Kate Middleton makes Royals go 'wow' over little achievements: Meghan pal
'Terrified' Kate Middleton makes Royals go 'wow' over little achievements: Meghan pal
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet