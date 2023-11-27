Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral

Prince Harry talks about depending on Prince William during childhood

Prince Harry admits elder brother, Prince William, was a source of comfort for him during tougher days.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he looked up to William during Princess Diana's funeral and everything that followed later.

In his memoir 'Spare,' the Duke spoke about hearsay and conversations that had been going on in the Palace as his mother was laid to rest.

He writes: "Leave the younger one out of it. Spare the Spare. This alternative plan was sent up the chain. Back came the answer. It must be both princes. To garner sympathy, presumably. Uncle Charles [Spencer, Diana's brother] was furious. But I wasn't. I didn't want Willy to undergo an ordeal like that without me. Had the roles been reversed, he'd never have wanted me—indeed, allowed me—to go it alone."

Harry then recalls finding solace in William. The Duke continues: "I remember clenching my fists. I remember keeping a fraction of Willy always in the corner of my vision and drawing loads of strength from that. Most of all I remember the sounds, the clinking bridles and clopping hooves of the six sweaty brown horses, the squeaking wheels of the gun carriage they were hauling. (A relic from the First World War, someone said, which seemed right, since Mummy, much as she loved peace, often seemed a soldier, whether she was warring against the paps or Pa.)"

Princess Diana passed away in a 1997 car accident in Paris alongside rumoured boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.