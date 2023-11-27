 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'

American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has finally addressed her stint with the law and fans are belly-up in laughter.

She weighed in on the incident, during the comedy set itself in Long Beach, California.

The gig booked prior to the DUI arrest featured a number of admissions.

According to TMZ and audio recordings Haddish poked fun at her own situation during her time on the stage.

So much so that she said, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers.”

This is not the first time Haddish has been detained by local law enforcement over DUI suspicions either.

For those unversed, back in December 2022, around 5:45 a.m. a call went out regarding a woman stopping in the middle of Beverly Drive.

At the time Haddish was arrested for falling asleep on the wheel.

