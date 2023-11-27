Selena Gomez unveiled her new hairstyle on Sunday via Instagram Stories in a black twead blazer

Selena Gomez debuts striking hair makeover

Selena Gomez is wrapping up the year with a fresh hair transformation as she recently shared her new look on social media.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently won a Billboard Music Award, unveiled her updated hairstyle on Sunday via Instagram Stories where her naturally dark hair has been transitioned into blonde highlights and extended locks.

The Calm Down hitmaker flaunted the change with a middle part and subtle, voluminous waves flowing over her shoulders while rocking a black tweed blazer dress from Valentino.

According to Mail Online, the credit behind the new look goes to her enlisted celebrity hairstylist Philipp Verheyen.

The change comes just a month after Selena showcased a distinct look at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Youth Mental Health when she bid goodbye to her long locks and wore her hair into an ironed-straight raven bob.

In a different social media post, Selena also paid a tribute to her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and captioned the post: “Trio.”