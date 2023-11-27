 
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez debuts striking hair makeover

Selena Gomez unveiled her new hairstyle on Sunday via Instagram Stories in a black twead blazer

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Selena Gomez is wrapping up the year with a fresh hair transformation as she recently shared her new look on social media.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently won a Billboard Music Award, unveiled her updated hairstyle on Sunday via Instagram Stories where her naturally dark hair has been transitioned into blonde highlights and extended locks.

The Calm Down hitmaker flaunted the change with a middle part and subtle, voluminous waves flowing over her shoulders while rocking a black tweed blazer dress from Valentino.

Instagram/selenagomez
Instagram/selenagomez 

According to Mail Online, the credit behind the new look goes to her enlisted celebrity hairstylist Philipp Verheyen.

Read More: Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars

The change comes just a month after Selena showcased a distinct look at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Youth Mental Health when she bid goodbye to her long locks and wore her hair into an ironed-straight raven bob.

In a different social media post, Selena also paid a tribute to her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and captioned the post: “Trio.”

