Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner opened up about her rekindled Jordyn Woods friendship while talking to Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner recently spilled the beans on her rekindled friendship with Jordyn Woods, in an interview conducted by Jennifer Lawrence.

While the detailed conversation for the Interview magazine spared no detail, the Hunger Games star saved the daring question for the end.

“My last question is a little intense, but we all want to know. Obviously, there was a huge trauma many years ago, but we’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn again. How is that? How did that happen? What up?” asked Jennifer.

Without hesitation, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul replied that she and Jordyn have always “stayed in touch” throughout the years.

"We would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore," she said.

The 26-year-old model called the entire drama a “learning lesson” and insisted that things happen for a reason, “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Jennifer wrapped the interview by acknowledging Kylie’s “healthy way" of thinking, and added, “She was so young and she made a mistake, but those lifetime friends are very important.”

The conversation comes after Khloe Kardashian’s ex partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her by kissing Jordyn at a party in 2019 which caused Kylie to end the friendship with her then-bestie.