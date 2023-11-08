 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kylie Jenner Replicating Kanye West's Designs?

Kylie Jenner has launched her new fashion range 'Khy'

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner has now turned her head towards cool-toned puffer jackets.

Recently, the 26-year-old businesswoman shared glimpses into her new collection from the wardrobe range Khy.

The reality star shared a burst of pictures featuring the newest additions to her fashion range.

The pictures showed coats and vests hanging from racks with a black-shaded background.

She captioned the post, "KHY DROP 002. puffers + base layers coming 11/15."

However, the audience found a striking similarity between her designs and those of Kanye’s.

Previously in 2021, the 47-year-old rapper has already similarly designed jackets in his partnership with the clothing retail company Gap.

The audience could not ignore this resemblance in product styles, invading the comments section of this post.

For the unversed, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner paved her way into the fashion industry with the fashion range Khy. The 26-year-old entrepreneur softly launched her brand on 28th November 2023 via Instagram.

On the other hand, Kanye West, now known as Ye, joined hands with Gap to start his very own line of minimalist yet elevated collection of hoodies, jackets, and tracksuits, known as Yeezy by Gap

