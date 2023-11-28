Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday

 
Adele, who recently took the internet by storm after confirming her marriage to boyfriend Rich Paul, has revealed that after staying sober for almost four months due to a self-imposed alcohol ban she has returned to drinking booze.

According to the Mirror, the songstress revealed that though she intends to return to drinking but her ability to tolerate wine has been vanished.

Earlier, Adele vowed to enjoy her holiday season after completing impressive performance in Sin City and in a bid help her tolerance of alcohol, the songstress started using ice cubes and mixing her beverages with sparkling water to dull the effects.

Adele, while expressing her frustration over being sick (having chesty cold, fever and illness), updated her fans, "I am annoyed that I am sick because this is red wine weather. I stopped drinking, but obviously now I am ready to start against it is my break."

The 35-year-old hitmaker revealed that she couldn't handle red wine, saying, "Red wine fu*** me up. I cannot handle it."

She also detailed the reason that why she couldn't drink during her performance, stating, "I have the worst hangover, my whole mouth and tongue turns red. I look like a disaster and just get ride of my voice."

