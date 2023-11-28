 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie

Taika Watiti says directing a superhero film was never on my cards, but poverty pushed me

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Taika Watiti reveals being poor led him to direct Marvels super hero movie
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Watiti has recently sent shock waves through internet by revealing that the only reason he directed the 2017 movie was, "I was poor."

Watiti has also announced his retirement from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) .

According to Entertainment Weekly, Watiti appeared in an interview with Smartless podcast and said that he never wanted to get involved with a super-hero franchise at first place, saying, "I had no interest in doing this one of those (Super-hero) films."

Watiti added, "Doing the super-hero movie was never on my cards and only did it because I was poor and I thought what better way to feed my kids."

Despite Thor: Ragnarok appeared to be a massive success at the box office with generating a revenue of almost $865 million, the movie's sequel titled Thor: Love and Thunder last year didn't received the much needed appreciation.

Watiti addresses his fans, stating, "I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris Hemsworth, We are open to relationship and it's like to, if they want to see people I am happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day." 

Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial video
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories