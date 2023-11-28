Taika Watiti says directing a superhero film was never on my cards, but poverty pushed me

Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Watiti has recently sent shock waves through internet by revealing that the only reason he directed the 2017 movie was, "I was poor."

Watiti has also announced his retirement from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) .

According to Entertainment Weekly, Watiti appeared in an interview with Smartless podcast and said that he never wanted to get involved with a super-hero franchise at first place, saying, "I had no interest in doing this one of those (Super-hero) films."



Watiti added, "Doing the super-hero movie was never on my cards and only did it because I was poor and I thought what better way to feed my kids."

Despite Thor: Ragnarok appeared to be a massive success at the box office with generating a revenue of almost $865 million, the movie's sequel titled Thor: Love and Thunder last year didn't received the much needed appreciation.

Watiti addresses his fans, stating, "I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris Hemsworth, We are open to relationship and it's like to, if they want to see people I am happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."