 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial

Tiffany demands prosecutors not be allowed to use her certain evidence in her upcoming trial in Georgia

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Driving Under Influence (DUI) charges while retuning from her performance at a Thanksgiving comedy show at The Laugh Factory.

This was the second arrest of the comedian on DUI charges as she was previously arrested in Georgia in 2022.

According to reports, the 43-year-old has expressed her frustration over her 2022 arrest and has accused the police of conducting an unlawful search. 

Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial
Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial

According to Radar Online, the documents obtained by the publication reveals that the actress demands prosecutors not be allowed to use her certain evidence in her upcoming trial in Georgia over her DUI arrest in 2022.

The comedian's lawyer has filed a motion to suppress certain information.

The comedian has stated that her unlawful seizure, blood test or any statements alleged to have made on the grounds were the fruit of unlawful search and seizure and these must not be allowed to be used as evidence in court.

Haddish was arrested in January 2022 when cops responded to a complaint and found the actress pulling into a neighborhood.

Police took her into custody on charges of DUI believing that the actress had been smoking marijuana at that time.

Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Stephen Colbert cancels 'The Late Show' episodes amid health scare
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Taika Watiti reveals 'being poor' led him to direct Marvel's super hero movie
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories