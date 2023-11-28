Tiffany demands prosecutors not be allowed to use her certain evidence in her upcoming trial in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish accuses police of unlawful search in first DUI arrest trial

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Driving Under Influence (DUI) charges while retuning from her performance at a Thanksgiving comedy show at The Laugh Factory.

This was the second arrest of the comedian on DUI charges as she was previously arrested in Georgia in 2022.

According to reports, the 43-year-old has expressed her frustration over her 2022 arrest and has accused the police of conducting an unlawful search.

According to Radar Online, the documents obtained by the publication reveals that the actress demands prosecutors not be allowed to use her certain evidence in her upcoming trial in Georgia over her DUI arrest in 2022.

The comedian's lawyer has filed a motion to suppress certain information.

The comedian has stated that her unlawful seizure, blood test or any statements alleged to have made on the grounds were the fruit of unlawful search and seizure and these must not be allowed to be used as evidence in court.

Haddish was arrested in January 2022 when cops responded to a complaint and found the actress pulling into a neighborhood.

Police took her into custody on charges of DUI believing that the actress had been smoking marijuana at that time.