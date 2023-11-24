Paris Hilton enthrals fans with unexpected announcement on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton delighted her fans with a heartwarming news on Thanksgiving, revealing she is "thankful" of her baby girl.



The socialite took to Instagram to share an adorable snap, featuring a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London," unveiling the exciting news of her welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Expressing her gratitude, Paris captioned the photo, "Thankful for my baby girl."

While the post gave a glimpse into Paris’ happy moment, it has left fans curious about the newest addition to her family.



This latest addition to Paris's family comes after the arrival of her son, Phoenix, through surrogacy with her husband, Carter Reum.

Shortly after the birth of her son, she told Us Weekly she "can’t wait" to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Paris then gushed over her baby boy, saying, "When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time."

"Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life," Paris said.

"To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that."