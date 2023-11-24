 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton enthrals fans with unexpected announcement on Thanksgiving

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving
Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton delighted her fans with a heartwarming news on Thanksgiving, revealing she is "thankful" of her baby girl.

The socialite took to Instagram to share an adorable snap, featuring a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London," unveiling the exciting news of her welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Expressing her gratitude, Paris captioned the photo, "Thankful for my baby girl."

While the post gave a glimpse into Paris’ happy moment, it has left fans curious about the newest addition to her family.

This latest addition to Paris's family comes after the arrival of her son, Phoenix, through surrogacy with her husband, Carter Reum.

Shortly after the birth of her son, she told Us Weekly she "can’t wait" to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Paris then gushed over her baby boy, saying, "When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time."

"Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life," Paris said.

"To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that."

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ video
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks? video
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks?
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon to throw joint bash to celebrate upcoming birthdays
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon to throw joint bash to celebrate upcoming birthdays
'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series video
'The Witcher' author Andrzej Sapkowski laments unheard suggestions for TV series
Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage video
Adele is sick of husband Rich Paul's habits days after confirming marriage
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'