Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Chad Michael Murray subtly addressed the accusations of him cheating on ex-girlfriend Erin Foster with Sophia Bush.

His reaction comes after the 41-year-old writer made the allegations in a recent episode of her podcast with sister Sara Foster who asked her about dating a lot of celebrities.

"You actually dated like a lot of celebs," says Sara as she brings up an article by DeuxMoi featuring unpopular celeb couples. "In it, it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,’" Erin replies.

She then continued: "I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way while we were living together. Pretty cool."

However, in an interview with E!News, Chad sidestepped the question about his infidelity and said: "I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go."

The A Cinderella Story actor went on to say that "there’s never a winner" in situations like these, "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

Chad dated Erin from 2001 to 2002 and later got in a relationship his One Tree Hill co-star. The two later got married in 2005 but divorced after just five months of marriage. 

