 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lands major historical show

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, star of 'Game of Thrones,' will swing his sword in the new period drama 'King and Conqueror'

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lands major historical show
'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lands major historical show

Game of Thrones heartthrob Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, or Jaime Lannister, will be again seen in action with swords and shields as he comes onboard to star in CBS Studios' new period drama King and Conqueror.

In partnership with BBC, the Danish actor will play the 11th-century Duke of Normandy William and will also be working as an executive producer on the limited series.

Besides the 53-year-old, the upcoming show's cast also boasted the McMafia star James Norton. 

Not to mention Baltasar Kormákur will be the director, and Robert Johnson will pen the script.

The official synopsis reads, "the story of a clash that defined the future of a country — and a continent — for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea."

It continued, "Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

In the UK, the King and Conqueror will appear on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. However, the details about the US release are still under the wraps, according to TVLine.

Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
Paris Hilton opens up about 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving
Paris Hilton opens up about 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving
Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
Jennifer Lawrence face matches to Egyptian star amid plastic surgery rumours
Jennifer Lawrence face matches to Egyptian star amid plastic surgery rumours
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech video
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock