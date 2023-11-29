Brad Pitt reaches out to ex-wife Jennifer Anniston after disturbing comments from his son with Angelina Jolie, Pax

Photo Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud

Brad Pitt is allegedly 'down in the dumps' following his son Pax’s virulent comments from 2020, which resurfaced on the internet last week.

A source close to the Spy Game’s actor has told The Sun that Pitt found it “depressing to see this dragged up” after two years.

The same insider revealed to the outlet by saying, “It's frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it's far from the truth.”

Nonetheless, Brad Pitt seemingly opted to ‘cry in silence’ as he did not react to this humiliation and chose “to keep a dignified silence.”

In a recent report by OK magazine, a friend from the past has come out for Pitt’s support during these difficult times, and this friend is no one but his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The exclusive source of the same outlet regarded Jennifer as Brad’s “rock of support”, saying, “They have been in touch for years and she has always been a rock of support” despite their split in 2005.

Elaborating further on the Friends actress' reaction to Pax’s jibes, the insider disclosed that Jennifer was “hugely concerned” for the Oscar-winning actor and connected with him “immediately”.

“Her first thought was how upset he must be. To be attacked in that way by someone he cares about so dearly will have been heartbreaking for him,” claimed the source before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after another source dished to the Daily Mail that Angelina Jolie is turning the kids, shared by Angelina and Brad, against their father during their ongoing feud over a winery.