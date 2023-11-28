'Berlin' zeroes in Paris for the next heist, as seen in the new trailer of the series on Netflix

Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris

Berlin is all set to let the fans take back into the adrenaline-boosted heist drama as Netflix drops the trailer of the much-awaited Money Heist prequel.



Leading the series, Pedro Alonso will be seen in action as an anti-hero who had previously laid down his life to let his co-gang members escape in the Season 2 finale.

In the clip, the 52-year-old is set to carry out a heist in "the biggest and most prestigious auction house in Paris."

Meanwhile, the police detectives Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will reprise their characters.

Moreover, the other cast includes Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez.

Earlier, the streamer said, "Berlin focuses on the golden years of the character played by Pedro Alonso and tells the story of one of the most extraordinary heists he carried out."

Berlin will be available for streaming on Dec. 29 on Netflix.