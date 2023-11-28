 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris

'Berlin' zeroes in Paris for the next heist, as seen in the new trailer of the series on Netflix

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Netflix drops Berlin trailer as Money Heist prequel eyes Paris
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris

Berlin is all set to let the fans take back into the adrenaline-boosted heist drama as Netflix drops the trailer of the much-awaited Money Heist prequel.

Leading the series, Pedro Alonso will be seen in action as an anti-hero who had previously laid down his life to let his co-gang members escape in the Season 2 finale.

In the clip, the 52-year-old is set to carry out a heist in "the biggest and most prestigious auction house in Paris."

Meanwhile, the police detectives Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will reprise their characters. 

Moreover, the other cast includes Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, and Joel Sánchez.

Earlier, the streamer said, "Berlin focuses on the golden years of the character played by Pedro Alonso and tells the story of one of the most extraordinary heists he carried out."

Berlin will be available for streaming on Dec. 29 on Netflix. 

Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
Paris Hilton opens up about 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving
Paris Hilton opens up about 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving
'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lands major historical show
'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lands major historical show
Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
Jennifer Lawrence face matches to Egyptian star amid plastic surgery rumours
Jennifer Lawrence face matches to Egyptian star amid plastic surgery rumours
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech video
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock