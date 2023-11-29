Brad Pitt pins hope on daughter Shiloh to ease tense relationships with his other children

'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids

Brad Pitt reportedly suffers from his children's seemingly public digs at him, promoting the actor to enter daughter Shiloh into the fray to repair their severed relationship.



It comes after the Oscar winner's eldest daughter introduced herself as Zahara Jolie, at a recent Spelman College sorority event, dropping 'Pitt' from the surname.

Not to mention, his adopted son Pax's uncomplimentary post about him on 2020's Father's Day also surfaced when he wrote on Instagram, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,' he added., 'but the truth will come to light someday." he continued. "So Happy Father's Day, you **** awful human being."

In the meantine, sources spilled to Heat, "This wasn't much of a shock for Brad, but it still cut deep, as it proves once again that all the spiteful things Angie's said about him have really resonated with his kids."

Describing his fractured relationship with his kids, the insiders said, "He's had no relationship with Maddox for years, then Pax followed suit, and now Zahara's totally ghosted him and won't even take his calls."

Notably, Brad and the kids have not been photographed together since 2016, as the sources revealed, "It doesn't help Brad's state of mind to have those comments from Pax being spread around again – especially around the holidays when he's got little chance of having his kids with him."

Amidst the background, the father-of-six is pinning hope on the 17-year-old to play referee and ease the tension between them.

"Brad and Shiloh are still very close – they talk all the time. He doesn't get to see her as much as he'd like, but at least he still does see her, which is more than he can say for the older kids," the tipster tattled.

"That's why he's resorted to asking Shiloh for help. He's desperate to fix this. He always said he'd never put her in the middle, but at this point, he feels Angelina has left him no choice," the source added.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina have been locked in a legal battle over kids' custody and row over the estate for years after their estranged split in 2016.