Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists

The two royal racists that commented on Archie's skin color have just been named in a Dutch translated version of 'Endgame'

TTranslated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists

Royal racists from Archie's skin colour row have just been named in a translated version of Omid Scobie's new book Endgame.

The version in question has been released in the Netherlands.

This has has been brought to light in a report from The Guardian as well as the BBC.

After being released on Tuesday, readers found that a section of the book names the racist family member that made an insensitive comment about the potential skin color of Meghan Markle's then-unborn baby boy.

Xander, the Dutch publishing house responsible for this has since "temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale."

They also claim it to have been "an error" that occurred in the Dutch translation, which "is currently being rectified."



Even the author of Endgame himself addressed the translation error in an interview with Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard.

He said, "There's never been a version that I've produced that has names in it."

However, it has been made clear from past interviews that Scobie is 'well aware' of the identity of these royals but would never reveal them for legal reasons.