Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet weighs in on the upcoming movie 'Wonka' and what its been like singing for it

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has just touched on what its been like to work on the movie Wonka.

He broke everything down during a candid chat with Extra, and it occurred during the film's London premiere.

He began the entire conversation off by calling it a "great learning experience' and admitted, "I loved it."

In regards to his time learning to dance, Chalamet explained, "My mom is a dance teacher and my grandmother was a dancer, my sister is a dancer, so I was always sort of around it but it's a big difference between being around it and having to do it."

But when it came to the singing, he admits there was "a lot of auto-tune" involved in the whole thing.

Before signing off he also went a little deeper into his experience for the entire process and admitted, "I realized everything I've worked on [has had a] grounded seriousness to it, and here I had to loosen up and play, kind of like I did in high school, but I hadn't done in 10 years or something. So, that was the learning curve. But once it was in full swing, then it felt like we were cookin.' "

